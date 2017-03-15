New Oktoberfest logo unveiled

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new logo will greet Oktoberfest goers in fall 2017.
On Wednesday, the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Committee and Chamber of Commerce showed off the new design.
The event, meant to celebrate the area's German heritage, will run the weekend of September 15, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
