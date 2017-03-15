UPDATE: ECPD receives several tips on animal abuse case

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Thursday, Eau Claire police said they could be one step closer to some answers in what they're calling a disturbing investigation. Authorities have discovered almost two dozen mutilated animals in Eau Claire's Demmler Park over the last month.



Police said they've received more than a dozen tips from the community about the case and a lot of them have proven helpful. In fact, they now have a few leads.



As News 18 previously reported, police recently discovered two boxes in Demmler Park. They said one box contained two mutilated cats and the other held the heads of 21 guinea pigs. Police do not know where these animals came from, whether they were stolen or perhaps even purchased.



On Thursday, News 18 asked the Eau Claire County Humane Association how someone might be able to attain 21 guinea pigs unnoticed. Staff said it's easier than a person might think. They said animals are offered for free online and, often times, they said the owners may not know where those animals are actually going.



"'Free to a good home' is one of the worst things you can say in your ad or however it is you're trying to re-home your animal," said Sarah Hewitt, the Eau Claire County Human Officer. "You might determine a good home, but only if you have those resources, if you have the time and energy to put into finding out what is a good home."



The humane society urges anyone looking to get rid of animals not to give them away online for free. You should request a re-homing fee or drop your animal off at the humane society. They accept and take care of any kind of animal that needs a home, but all they ask for is a donation.



Police said the investigation is still going on, and they hope to have more information next week. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department. Lieutenant Derek Thomas can be reached at 715-839-6281.

Posted on March 15, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW)- On February 13 the Eau Claire Police Department found two cats in Demmler Park, mutilated and placed in a container. On Wednesday the department told News 18 it had made another startling discovery.

On March 9 another box was found in the same area, this one filled with the heads of 21 guinea pigs. Police said because of where they were found and how the animals were killed they do believe the two cases are connected.

Police said necropsies were done on the two cats, which determined the animals were killed intentionally and by a human. Officials said one was a long haired gray cat, the other was a female multicolored calico cat. Both cats appeared to be domesticated, well cared for and indoor cats. Police said no one has reported either cat missing and police do not know where the 21 guinea pigs came from.

The department is taking the case seriously and has even called in the FBI to help with the investigation.

"There are behavioral patterns concerning people that intentionally harm animals and that's the concern, is that something like this could escalate to hurting individuals, hurting humans. Animals are very special to people in our community, but there also is a deeper concern here," said Officer Kyle Roder with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Police said they have gone door to door in the neighborhoods surrounding Demmler Park asking for information but do not have any leads.

Police are asking anyone who has information, either about who is involved or who the animals belonged to, to contact the department. Lieutenant Derek Thomas can be reached at 715-839-6281.