WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Preview

Madison (WQOW) -- The wait is almost over.

Three local teams are heading down to Madison for the 102nd edition of the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, and play opens up Thursday afternoon at 1:35 P.M. McDonell Central and Cameron are back for the second straight year, and both won games in last year's tournament, while Prescott is looking for its first ever win at the state level.

Prescott will take on Lake Mills, and as usual, the Cardinals will have a major size advantage with 7-1 Owen Hamilton in the middle. There's no doubt the L-Cats will look to double and triple team Hamilton, so the Cards hope that'll open up some avenues for other guys.

"Owen's going to get doubled, triple teamed at times, which opens up driving lanes and opens up 3 point shots and that puts the pressure on the kids because they have to knock those down," Head Coach Nick Johnson says, "Everyone contributes in a different way in our team and I think we can attack offensively or defensively and we're a bad matchup for alot of teams."

The Cardinals made it to Madison two years ago, and they are hoping that that experience and familiarity helps them in their opening matchup.



"We've been here before. We've been in these big games, we've been in these situations, which I think helps kids take the pressure off them," Johnson explains, "Going around again, we've got 4 kids who are on that state team. A number of those guys played in that state game, so being familiar with the surrounding down there, being comfortable down there, not going the first time, I think our confidence should be higher this year, and we're going down there with the intention to win the first game and obviously try to get a gold ball."

Senior Center Owen Hamilton is aware of how difficult the transition to the bigger venue is, "Obviously there's going to be a little bit of nerves going down there, some people haven't played down there before, it's just going to be get used to it quick because you don't want to blow the opportunity."

Prescott takes on Lake Mills in the first matchup of the tournament at 1:35 P.M.

Thursday at 6:30 P.M. it's the Division 4 Semifinals, Cameron taking on unbeaten Darlington, the Comets have an advantage in the sense that they are taller at every single position than the Redbirds, and Cameron's defense is holding opponents to around 35 points per game in this postseason.



"The key is just our ball pressure," Head Coach Troy LaVallie explains, "If we get ball pressure on the wing, it makes ball reversal hard when you've got Jacob at 6-7 standing out there and then if we can force the ball to the sideline, we can build a pretty big wall with our size and force teams to really throw the ball over the top of us."

Cameron graduated 85% of it's scoring output from last season, Peyton Dibble and Max Verdegan led the way last year when Cameron made it all the way to the Division 4 State Championship game. This time around, the Comets want to make their own mark with some new players in different roles.



"We're just really come together as a team," says Junior Guard Gunner Wilder, "From the start of the season till now, it's just night and day, we've just really come together and it's been great."

"You've got to enjoy it," LaVallie says, "make sure the kids are having fun, staying loose. I just can't say enough about this group of kids, I love them to death and they just work so hard and I couldn't be more proud of them."

Defending Division 5 State Champ McDonell Central has to wait until Friday morning to play its first game here at State. The Macks match up against Shullsburg, and for the first time in some two years, McDonell Central is actually the smaller team in a matchup.



"Shullsburg's a very good team, they have 2 losses and both teams are playing in the State Tournament, so we know they're a good ball club," Head Coach Archie Sherbinow explains, "It's probably the one time all year we're going to be outsized on the floor, they have a 6-9 kid and a couple of 6-5, 6-6 kids, so we'll probably be outsized at each position. We're going to make sure we can defend in the post, we anticipate all of our guards getting posted up in the paint. It's going to be a tough challenge, it's a good ball club with a lot of solid wins under their belt."

The Macks aren't as much worried about Shullsburg's scheme - they say it's more about what they do.



"Relax and play McDonell Basketball," Sherbinow says, "We want to make sure we're hustling, we're diving on loose balls, we're in the passing lanes, we're running up and down the floor with a purpose and taking care of the basketball, I think if we take care of the basketball and don't get out rebounded, I think we'll be in pretty good shape at the end of the game."



Senior Forward Grayson Knowlton echoes those sentiments, "We're just trying to worry more about what we're going to do because we think that if we play to our potential, there's not a lot of teams that can defend us in our one-on-ones."

The tournament tips off tomorrow, you can watch all of the action live in HD right here on WQOW 18 or online at WQOW.com.