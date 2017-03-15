Badgers Looking Forward to First Round Matchup

Buffalo, NY (WQOW) -- The last play-in games finish up tonight, which means the NCAA tournament field is almost complete. Tomorrow, the first round of action begins.



That's where Wisconsin will make their tournament debut against Virginia Tech. The Badgers held one more open practice this afternoon ahead of the matchup. Wisconsin will be playing in their 19th straight NCAA tournament, but despite the familiarity, the team remains focused on winning.



"We're here, we can have fun but at the same time we need to focus cause we know we have a job to do," says Senior Forward Nigel Hayes.



"I mean this year is fun cause personally it's with a group of seniors that I'm definitely going to miss next year and I don't want it to be my last game with them tomorrow or even this week," Sophomore Forward Ethan Happ explains, "So we wanna continue to play and us being in the tournament before and those guys being in it so many other years definitely helps us."



Badgers-Hokies tipoff tomorrow night at 8:40 P.M. The winner will likely advance to play the top-ranked team in the nation, Defending National Champ Villanova on Saturday. Minnesota enters as a 5 seed and will play in Milwaukee against Middle Tennessee; Marquette also makes the tourney as a 10-seed, the Golden Eagles face South Carolina on Friday.