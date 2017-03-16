1 dead after fatal crash in St. Croix County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

1 dead after fatal crash in St. Croix County

Posted:

St. Croix Co. (WQOW) - One man is dead after a car crash in St. Croix County on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said 57-year-old Timothy H. Mittlestadt, from Knapp, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van, driving north on 310th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. They said he hit a 2011 Ford Super Duty Van, driven by 52-year-old Richard C. Fisher, from North Hudson, who was driving east on County Highway N.

Authorities said Mittlestadt's van then hit a telephone box and utility pole. They said Fisher's van ended up in a nearby ditch.

Police said Mittlestadt was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene. They said Fisher was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

St. Croix Co. (Press Release) -- One man is dead after being struck by another vehicle in St. Croix County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash around 2:33 p.m. at CTH N and 310th Street in the Town of Cady. 

According to the release, a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van, driven by Timothy H. Mittlestadt, 57 from Knapp, WI, was going north on 310th Street. A 2011 Ford E450 Super Duty Van, driven by Richard C. Fisher, 52 from North Hudson, WI, was going east on CTH N. Mittlestadt failed to stop at a stop sign, and he was hit by Fisher. Mittlestadt's van then truck a telephone box and utility pole. Fisher's van ended up in a nearby ditch.

According to the release, Mittlestadt was not wearing a seatbelt. He had to be extricated from his van and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisher was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to River Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.