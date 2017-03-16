1 dead after fatal crash in St. Croix County

St. Croix Co. (WQOW) - One man is dead after a car crash in St. Croix County on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said 57-year-old Timothy H. Mittlestadt, from Knapp, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van, driving north on 310th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. They said he hit a 2011 Ford Super Duty Van, driven by 52-year-old Richard C. Fisher, from North Hudson, who was driving east on County Highway N.

Authorities said Mittlestadt's van then hit a telephone box and utility pole. They said Fisher's van ended up in a nearby ditch.

Police said Mittlestadt was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene. They said Fisher was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

St. Croix Co. (Press Release) -- One man is dead after being struck by another vehicle in St. Croix County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash around 2:33 p.m. at CTH N and 310th Street in the Town of Cady.

According to the release, a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van, driven by Timothy H. Mittlestadt, 57 from Knapp, WI, was going north on 310th Street. A 2011 Ford E450 Super Duty Van, driven by Richard C. Fisher, 52 from North Hudson, WI, was going east on CTH N. Mittlestadt failed to stop at a stop sign, and he was hit by Fisher. Mittlestadt's van then truck a telephone box and utility pole. Fisher's van ended up in a nearby ditch.

According to the release, Mittlestadt was not wearing a seatbelt. He had to be extricated from his van and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisher was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to River Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.