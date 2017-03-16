1 dead after fatal crash in Burnett County

Burnett Co. (Media Release) -- A driver is dead after a crash in Burnett County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a media release, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 48 near County Road Y.

According to the release, a 2002 Ford Explorer was going west on State Highway 48 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve near County Road Y, left the road, overturned and hit a tree. The female driver was the only one in the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not included in the release.

The crash is still under investigation by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.