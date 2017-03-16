UW-La Crosse dispatcher fired over Trump offered job back

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher, who said she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump's travel ban, was offered her job back.

Chancellor Joe Gow said the university system's legal counsel recommended dispatcher Kimberly Dearman be rehired. Dearman was fired on Monday following a university investigation into a complaint by a colleague that Dearman used unbecoming or threatening language. Dearman told the colleague that the travel ban would prevent terrorists from entering the U.S. and that those immigrants should go back where they came from.

Gow said Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions. The chancellor, in fact, had sent a January email to faculty, students and staff that rebuked the president's move.

The La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2mxoTU0 ) said a letter of reinstatement has been sent to Dearman and her attorney.

La Crosse (WXOW) -- A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher says she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the university human resources director Madeline Holzem sent a letter sent to Kimberly Dearman on Monday asking her to resign or be terminated.

The letter says Dearman was investigated after a complaint from a colleague and was found to have violated university employee policies against unbecoming conduct and abusive or threatening language.

Dearman's lawyer, Lee Fehr, told the UW System Board of Regents that his client's comments in support of Trump's travel ban were spurred by an email from the university's chancellor, Joe Gow. The email sent to faculty, students and staff rebuked the president's move.

Gow says Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions. He told WXOW in a statement Wednesday, "We would never terminate employees for political beliefs. We follow a due process for employee firings based on job performance."

Dearman's attorney accuses Gow of having a history of stifling the protected speech of students and employees who do not share his political views. Fehr writes that Gow should resign if political speech is offensive and abusive.