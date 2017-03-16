Minnesota Vikings concerned about gun legislation

The Minnesota Vikings have expressed concern over legislation backed by police unions that would allow off-duty officers to carry guns in places where other people can't.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the bill would allow off-duty police to take firearms into stadiums and other specified venues as long as they go through regular security screening and present valid law identification.

The bill would override a National Football League restriction that limits gun possession to on-duty officers and hired security.

The legislation cleared a Minnesota Senate committee Tuesday. It now awaits final action by the Legislature.

Vikings Executive Vice President Lester Bagley said the bill could impact public safety and stadium security.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association official Dennis Flaherty said off-duty officers could take action if an incident occurs.

