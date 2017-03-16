Wittenberg-Birnamwood school leader nabbed in child sex sting

SHAWANO (WAOW) - According to a criminal complaint, the transportation director for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District told investigators he was a sex addict after a computer sting with police, who posed as a 15-year-old female and caught him trying to meet with the teen.

David Yaeger, 49, of Wittenberg was charged with one felony of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, following the three-month sting that focused on two web sites, including craiglist.com and backpage.com, the complaint said.

In mid-December,Yaeger offered to meet at a casino, get a room and have some "real fun" before the officer replied, 'Hi, might be hard for me. I am only 15. I am 125 and blond," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the conversation started with the officer writing, "Hi I'm tired of sitting in the house alone, and it's freezing out side. Anyone down for some fun time?? Must be clean and DDF (disease and drug-free) 420 (marijuana) is ok though. Hit me up and let me know what your down for".

Several weeks later, after Yaeger, who indicated he was married and had engaged in more explicit sexual talk during some chats, agreed to meet the girl and was arrested when officers showed up, the complaint said.

The complaint said Yaeger told them he had been struggling with a sex addiction for at least 15 years, and when an officer asked him if he had been with an underage girl before, he denied it.

Court records showed Yaeger had his first court appearance on Monday, and a judge allowed him to be free on a $5,000 signature bond.