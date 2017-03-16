Baby animal barn to open at Govin's in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) – Cute baby animals are already starting to make their debut at Govin's Farm in Menomonie.

Precious beginnings may happen every year, but farmer John Govin said the routine never gets old.

“I've been a farmer all my life,” Govin said, “And, I've never gotten over the miracle of birth. It hits me every year, and this year will be no different.”

Those who are exposed to the newborns at the farm will witness their need for nurture. Govin said their animals have an inevitable destiny and will be harvested in the future. He said their Lambing Barn is a life lesson that everyone can see and learn about firsthand.

“A 75-year-old woman came to me and tugged at my sleeve a little bit and said, 'He's never held a pig before. He's too shy to ask'," Govin said. "I turned around expecting to see a grandson, and it wasn't, it was her 75-year-old husband."

The Govin's “Lambing Barn” opens to the public on March 18. They have baby pigs, chicks and goats, along with other full-grown animals. While plenty of baby animals have already been born, they expect at least 200 more births this spring.