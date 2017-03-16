WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Schedule

Madison (WQOW) - The 2017 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament is underway!

Below you can find the lineup of state semi-final games scheduled on Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18. The games will take place at the Kohl Center in Madison. Our Own Sports Director Bob Bradovich will be there to give you live broadcasts of the games on WQOW on-air and online.

You can download the "Magic of March" app on your mobile phone and tablets for live streaming, highlights and scores.

WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament

Division 1

March 17- 6:35 p.m.-- Stevens Point vs. Madison Memorial

March 17 – 8:15 p.m. – Arrowhead vs. Brookfield Central

Division 2

March 17 – 1:35 p.m. – La Crosse Central vs. Waunakee

March 17 – 3:15 p.m. – Cedarburg vs. Milwaukee Washington

Division 3

March 16 – 1:35 p.m. – Prescott vs. Lake Mills

March 16 – 3:15 p.m. – Xavier vs. Ripon

Division 4

March 16 – 6:35 p.m. – Cameron vs. Darlington

March 16 – 8:15 p.m. – Roncalli vs. Destiny

Division 5

March 17 – 9:05 a.m. – McDonell Catholic Central vs. Shullsburg

March 17 – 10:45 a.m. – Columbus Catholic vs. Barneveld