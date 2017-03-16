SEX OFFENDER: Tyler N. Mills to be released in Eau Claire on March 21

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has notified the Eau Claire Police Department that Tyler N. Mills will be released from prison on Tuesday, March 21.

Authorities said Mills was convicted on May 6, 2008 in Eau Claire County of child enticement to seven years and six months in prison with an additional five years of extended supervision.

Police said Mills will be living at a residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire and will be monitored by the DOC. The DOC said Mills' placement at the Randall Street property will be temporary, and DOC staff are working to find a long-term placement for him.

Authorities said Mills' condition of release includes being a lifetime sex offender registrant, having lifetime GPS monitoring, no contact with juveniles, no use of internet or electronic devices, no use of alcohol or entering taverns and will only be allowed to leave his residence between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.