POLICE: Registered sex offender in Rice Lake

Rice Lake (WQOW) - An area police department wants to notify the public about a registered sex offender in the Rice Lake area.

In a press release, the Rice Lake Police Department said Anthony Atkins' address has been changed to homeless. Authorities said Atkins is a registered sex offender and has been released in the Rice Lake area since August 2016.

Police said Atkins is currently on supervision and is on GPS monitoring during the time he does not have a residence. They said he is not allowed to have contact with children. Rice Lake police said if you see Atkins in areas where children congregate or is in the presence of children, you should call the Wisconsin Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole Office at 715-234-6925 or the Rice Lake Police Department at 715-234-1500.