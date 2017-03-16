McDonell Central loses to Shullsburg in Division 5 WIAA state semi-finals

Madison (WQOW) - The Defending Division 5 State Champion McDonell Central Macks have been eliminated by Shullsburg.

The Miners defeated the Macks with a strong second half, pulling away to win by a final score of 63-48. Senior Forward Grayson Knowlton had 13 points, and 11 rebounds, but Shullsburg had 4 scorers in double figures - the Miners will play Barneveld on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

As for other teams in our area, Division 3 Prescott advanced to state finals over Lake Mills, 74-67. Prescott will play against Xavier on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

And in Division 4 Cameron lost to Darlington in the semifinals last night, 63-52.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Macks are headed back to Madison.

On Thursday morning, the McDonell Central High School boys basketball team left for the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, and the community sent them off with a bang.



As the defending Division Five state champs, the team knows they have their work cut out for them at the Kohl Center.



But, it's not just the players representing the Chippewa Valley in Madison over the weekend. At a pep rally on Thursday morning, McDonell principal Brian Schulner reminded fans, that win or lose, they're expected to practice positive sportsmanship.



McDonell takes on Schullsburg on Friday at 9:05 a.m. In light of the Macks heading to state on Friday, McDonell Area Catholic Schools announced on its website that all of its schools and central office will be closed on Friday. However, its Early Childhood Center will be open.



As for the other teams in our area, Division Three Prescott took on Lake Mills on Thursday afternoon and won 74-67. Prescott will play the winner of tonight's game, Xavier vs. Ripon, at state finals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Division Four Cameron faces the undefeated Darlington on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

