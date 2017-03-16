Health officials: The real cost of repealing the ACA

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- As Republican lawmakers work to replace Obamacare, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department wants you to know the real cost of repealing the Affordable Care Act.



Health officials told News 18, the ACA currently provides insurance through the marketplace to some 200,000 people in Wisconsin, and close to 4,200 of them are Eau Claire County residents.



But, they also said it's about more than just health insurance; the Affordable Care Act also provides funding for prevention work, like immunizations and cancer screening, and it's not just for people insured through the marketplace.



"Preventative screenings, preventative basic services are now, because of ACA, free for all of us. We do not pay for those," said Lieske Giese, the director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. "That impacts 2.3 million people in Wisconsin, not just the 4,000 in Eau Claire County that are on the marketplace."



Giese also said millions of dollars from the Affordable Care Act are used in Wisconsin, and about $40,000 from the ACA are used to fund programs in Eau Claire County.



Now, health officials are concerned that money will disappear with the appeal, and they'll be forced to cut basic preventative care programs, including alcohol and tobacco preventative care.