Eau Claire's Public House stocks up before St. Paddy's Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If you're feeling green, you might just be looking for some holiday-inspired grub Friday. The luck of the Irish could lead you to one local restaurant, where they've set a lofty goal for St. Patrick's Day.



Yankee Jack's Public House is preparing almost 500 pounds of corned beef and more than 200 pounds each of potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Over the next two days, the restaurant hopes to serve 1,000 people those St. Paddy's staples.



Public House told News 18 it's the only time you can find corned beef on their menu.



"I think it's just a traditional thing," executive chef Nicholas Wiener said. "It's a memory of family times and being with family on this day. My family has always owned restaurants, so we've always been together on St. Patrick's Day, in the restaurant cooking corned beef and cabbage. I'm in a rush right now, but it's alright, we love it. It's what we're here for."



If the Public House isn't your pot of gold,