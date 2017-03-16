Boys HS Hockey: WHCA All-State

(WQOW) -- A number of area boys hockey players are selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.
1st Team Forwards
Jordan Steinmetz** (Chippewa Falls)
Aaron Grounds (Hudson)
**Second Year
1st Team Defense
Chase Blackmun*** (Hudson)
Dawson Schwengler** (Eau Claire Memorial)
***Third Year
**Second Year
1st Team Goalies
Anthony Howard** (Hudson)
Trevor Hudecek (Eau Claire Memorial)
**Second Year
Honorable Mention Forwards
Sam Hanson (Eau Claire Memorial)
Stuart Peterson (New Richmond)
Grady Gornick (Hudson)
Ben Zacho (Eau Claire Memorial)
Sam Stange (Eau Claire North)
Brenden Olson (Eau Claire Memorial)
Cole Danielson (Hudson)
Honorable Mention Defense
Tanner Gornick (Hudson)
Zac Stange (Eau Claire North)
Chase Hoople (Chippewa Falls)
Brandon Sutton (Rice Lake)
Chris Lubow (New Richmond)
Full Team Selections Available Here