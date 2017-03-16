Boys HS Hockey: WHCA All-State - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Boys HS Hockey: WHCA All-State

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Jordan Steinmetz (File Photo) Jordan Steinmetz (File Photo)
Dawson Schwengler (File Photo) Dawson Schwengler (File Photo)
Trevor Hudecek (File Photo) Trevor Hudecek (File Photo)
Anthony Howard (File Photo) Anthony Howard (File Photo)
Aaron Grounds (File Photo) Aaron Grounds (File Photo)

(WQOW) -- A number of area boys hockey players are selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.

1st Team Forwards
Jordan Steinmetz** (Chippewa Falls)
Aaron Grounds (Hudson)
**Second Year 

1st Team Defense
Chase Blackmun*** (Hudson)
Dawson Schwengler** (Eau Claire Memorial)
***Third Year 
**Second Year 

1st Team Goalies
Anthony Howard** (Hudson)
Trevor Hudecek (Eau Claire Memorial)
**Second Year

Honorable Mention Forwards
Sam Hanson (Eau Claire Memorial)
Stuart Peterson (New Richmond)
Grady Gornick (Hudson)
Ben Zacho (Eau Claire Memorial)
Sam Stange (Eau Claire North)
Brenden Olson (Eau Claire Memorial)
Cole Danielson (Hudson)

Honorable Mention Defense
Tanner Gornick (Hudson)
Zac Stange (Eau Claire North)
Chase Hoople (Chippewa Falls)
Brandon Sutton (Rice Lake)
Chris Lubow (New Richmond)

Full Team Selections Available Here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.