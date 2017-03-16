Boys HS Hockey: WHCA All-State

(WQOW) -- A number of area boys hockey players are selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.

1st Team Forwards

Jordan Steinmetz** (Chippewa Falls)

Aaron Grounds (Hudson)

**Second Year

1st Team Defense

Chase Blackmun*** (Hudson)

Dawson Schwengler** (Eau Claire Memorial)

***Third Year

**Second Year

1st Team Goalies

Anthony Howard** (Hudson)

Trevor Hudecek (Eau Claire Memorial)

**Second Year

Honorable Mention Forwards

Sam Hanson (Eau Claire Memorial)

Stuart Peterson (New Richmond)

Grady Gornick (Hudson)

Ben Zacho (Eau Claire Memorial)

Sam Stange (Eau Claire North)

Brenden Olson (Eau Claire Memorial)

Cole Danielson (Hudson)

Honorable Mention Defense

Tanner Gornick (Hudson)

Zac Stange (Eau Claire North)

Chase Hoople (Chippewa Falls)

Brandon Sutton (Rice Lake)

Chris Lubow (New Richmond)

Full Team Selections Available Here