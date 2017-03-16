2 cats dead, 1 missing after early morning fire at Spooner animal shelter

Spooner (WQOW) - An area animal shelter is in need of your help after a fire Thursday morning.

The Washburn County Area Humane Society told News 18, a fire started at its facility in Spooner around 1 a.m. Staff said 15 animals, including 13 cats and two dogs, were inside the shelter at the time of the fire, but only 12 made it out alive. Two cats died in the fire and another is still missing.

The employee said some of the animals are being treated at an area vet clinic for smoke inhalation and will stay at Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward. As for the building, a GoFundMe has been started with hopes to rebuild the facility in the future.