Ladysmith man charged in fatal hit and run crash

A Ladysmith man faces reckless homicide charges for a hit and run crash that left a man dead.

Michael Niles is charged in Rusk County for the February death of Joseph Hraban. Before he died Hraban told police he was standing next to his pickup truck when he saw a car approaching at a high rate of speed without its headlights on. The car spun out of control, hitting Hraban, then left the scene. Police say a local bartender told them she had kicked Niles out of the bar that night along with two others due to their behavior.

Niles told police he should not have been driving because he had too much to drink. He said he lost control of the car while turning up the radio, and fled the scene because he was scared. Thursday in court the judge refused to lower his $100,000 bond. He returns to court in May.