Ladysmith man will be sentenced in May for fatal hit-and-run crash

UPDATE: A Ladysmith man accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead will be sentenced in May.

Michael Niles was charged in the February 2017 death of Joseph Hraban. Before he died, Hraban told police he was standing next to his pickup truck in Ladysmith when he saw a car approaching at high speed without headlights.

The car spun out of control, hit Hraban, then left the scene.

When they located him, Niles said he should not have been driving because he had too much to drink.



Monday, a reckless homicide charge was reduced to hit-and-run causing death. Niles pleaded no contest to that, and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.



He will be sentenced May 15.



Posted May 2017

