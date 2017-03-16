Sports Overtime - Thursday

Victor Martinez leads the Comets with 18 points, but Cameron falls in the semis

Owen Hamilton finishes with a game high 33 points and 11 rebounds, as Prescott advances to the Championship Game

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

WIAA State Tournament - Division 3

PRESCOTT 74

LAKE MILLS 67

Owen Hamilton (PRE): 33 points, 11 rebounds

Petey Brookshaw (PRE): 14 points, 5 assists



XAVIER 81

RIPON 74

Prescott vs. Xavier, State Championship Game, Saturday, 2:30 P.M.

Full Box Scores Available Here

WIAA State Tournament - Division 4

CAMERON 52

DARLINGTON 63

Victor Martinez (CAM): 18 points, 10 rebounds

Gunner Wilder (CAM): 13 points

Trevor Johnson (DAR): 20 points



RONCALLI 54

DESTINY 71

Darlington vs. Destiny, State Championship Game, Saturday, 12:45 P.M.

Full Box Score Available Here