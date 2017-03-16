Sports Overtime - Thursday

Owen Hamilton finishes with a game high 33 points and 11 rebounds, as Prescott advances to the Championship Game
Victor Martinez leads the Comets with 18 points, but Cameron falls in the semis
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WIAA State Tournament - Division 3
PRESCOTT 74
LAKE MILLS 67
Owen Hamilton (PRE): 33 points, 11 rebounds
Petey Brookshaw (PRE): 14 points, 5 assists
XAVIER 81
RIPON 74
Prescott vs. Xavier, State Championship Game, Saturday, 2:30 P.M.
Full Box Scores Available Here
WIAA State Tournament - Division 4
CAMERON 52
DARLINGTON 63
Victor Martinez (CAM): 18 points, 10 rebounds
Gunner Wilder (CAM): 13 points
Trevor Johnson (DAR): 20 points
RONCALLI 54
DESTINY 71
Darlington vs. Destiny, State Championship Game, Saturday, 12:45 P.M.
Full Box Score Available Here