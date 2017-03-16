Sports Overtime - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sports Overtime - Thursday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Owen Hamilton finishes with a game high 33 points and 11 rebounds, as Prescott advances to the Championship Game Owen Hamilton finishes with a game high 33 points and 11 rebounds, as Prescott advances to the Championship Game
Victor Martinez leads the Comets with 18 points, but Cameron falls in the semis Victor Martinez leads the Comets with 18 points, but Cameron falls in the semis

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WIAA State Tournament - Division 3

PRESCOTT   74
LAKE MILLS   67
Owen Hamilton (PRE): 33 points, 11 rebounds
Petey Brookshaw (PRE): 14 points, 5 assists

XAVIER   81
RIPON   74
Prescott vs. Xavier, State Championship Game, Saturday, 2:30 P.M.
Full Box Scores Available Here

WIAA State Tournament - Division 4

CAMERON   52
DARLINGTON   63
Victor Martinez (CAM): 18 points, 10 rebounds
Gunner Wilder (CAM): 13 points
Trevor Johnson (DAR): 20 points

RONCALLI   54
DESTINY   71
Darlington vs. Destiny, State Championship Game, Saturday, 12:45 P.M.
Full Box Score Available Here

