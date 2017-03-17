Spencer woman spikes boss' coffee over $2,000

Wausau (WAOW) -- A 56-year-old Spencer woman tried to spike her boss' coffee with a variety of things, including eye drop solution and anti-anxiety pills, in hopes he would forget that she owed him $2,000, according to a criminal complaint.

The scheme, at an Athens business, unraveled when the boss, a diabetic, noticed high spikes in his blood sugar and a slimy substance in his coffee cup and a video camera in the break room captured a woman near his coffee cup, the complaint said.

Karen Zenner is charged with one felony - putting foreign objects in food - following an investigation that began in January. She made her first court appearance Thursday and a judge set a $500 signature bond.

The boss told investigators he loaned the woman $2,000 and when she attempted to repay him the check bounced, the complaint said.

The woman told investigators she placed pills in her boss' coffee for two to three weeks, trying to make him ill so he would forget about the loan, the complaint said.

She said she knew he was diabetic but had no intentions to kill him.