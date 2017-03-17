Adopt-A-Pet: Copper

Meet our Pet of the Day: Copper!
Copper is a black and tan hound mix. He is already neutered and up to date on his shots. Copper is actually good with cats, so if you're got one of those, he'll be just fine.
If you are interested in Copper, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.
