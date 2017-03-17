JCPenney closing 138 stores nationwide

JCPenney (WQOW) - According to a news release, JCPenney is closing nearly 140 stores across the country.

JCPenney said it is closing the stores in an effort to "advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability". It said it will be closing 138 stores, including four in Wisconsin, one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Florida and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, California.

According to the list of upcoming JCPenney store closures, Eau Claire's store location will not be impacted. The four stores in Wisconsin that will be closing include Marinette, Marshfield, Richland Center and Wisconsin Rapids.

JCPenney first announced its store closures on February 24, saying the move will allow the company "to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers".

The retail giant said about 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, with most taking place in June. JCPenney said most of the affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.