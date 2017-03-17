Sports Overtime - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sports Overtime - Friday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WIAA State Tournament - Division 5

MCDONELL CENTRAL   48
SHULLSBURG   63
Grayson Knowlton (MCD): 13 points, 11 rebounds
Nathan Hoglund (MCD): 9 points
Hunter Matye (SHU): 19 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds

COLUMBUS CATHOLIC   52
BARNEVELD   72
Miners vs. Eagles, State Championship Game, Saturday, 11:05 P.M.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Tomahawk Invitational

Men's Team Scores
1. Black River Falls   119
2. Spencer   78
3. Medford   67
4. Eau Claire Regis   65
5. Stanley-Boyd   62
6. Tomahawk   44.5
7. Durand   40
8. Stratford   38.5
9. Cadott   27
10. Augusta   22
11. Osseo-Fairchild   12
12. Colfax   9

Women's Team Scores
1. Medford   98
2. Spencer   92.5
3. Black River Falls   89.33
4. Stratford   68
5. Eau Claire Regis   45
6. Cadott   37.83
7. Stanley-Boyd   31
8. Osseo-Fairchild   29
8. Durand   29
10. Colfax   23.33
11. Tomahawk   23
12. Augusta   19

