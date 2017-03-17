Sports Overtime - Friday

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WIAA State Tournament - Division 5
MCDONELL CENTRAL 48
SHULLSBURG 63
Grayson Knowlton (MCD): 13 points, 11 rebounds
Nathan Hoglund (MCD): 9 points
Hunter Matye (SHU): 19 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds
COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 52
BARNEVELD 72
Miners vs. Eagles, State Championship Game, Saturday, 11:05 P.M.
Full Box Score Available Here
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Tomahawk Invitational
Men's Team Scores
1. Black River Falls 119
2. Spencer 78
3. Medford 67
4. Eau Claire Regis 65
5. Stanley-Boyd 62
6. Tomahawk 44.5
7. Durand 40
8. Stratford 38.5
9. Cadott 27
10. Augusta 22
11. Osseo-Fairchild 12
12. Colfax 9
Women's Team Scores
1. Medford 98
2. Spencer 92.5
3. Black River Falls 89.33
4. Stratford 68
5. Eau Claire Regis 45
6. Cadott 37.83
7. Stanley-Boyd 31
8. Osseo-Fairchild 29
8. Durand 29
10. Colfax 23.33
11. Tomahawk 23
12. Augusta 19
Individual Results Available Here
