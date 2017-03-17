DETOUR: Water main break on Spooner Ave. in Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) - A portion of a street in Altoona is closed to traffic after a water main break Friday morning.

Altoona city crews said they discovered a water leak on Spooner Avenue, near the intersection west of 11th Street in Altoona. They said repair work is expected to take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

News 18 spoke with the city's management analyst, who said there are several residential homes, businesses and a nursing home without water. He said there is no definite time as to when the repairs will be made but expects it to wrap up sometime late Friday afternoon.

Altoona crews said traffic will be closed to the 2400 block of Spooner Avenue, and they are asking drivers to follow detour signs that are in place from 11th Street west to Lynn Street and 10th Street west.