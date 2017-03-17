PHOTOS: More than 40 animals seized from Wisconsin property

Crandon (WQOW) - Authorities are rescuing dozens of animals in an animal cruelty investigation in Crandon.

The Forest County Sheriff's Department, along with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, are removing, transporting and sheltering 30 wolf-dog hybrids and 14 horses from a property about 26 miles east of Rhinelander.

Authorities said the owner of the animals was arrested on cruelty-related charges, and other charges are expected to follow. They said the investigation started after local authorities received numerous complaints from local residents about the owner breeding wolf-dog hybrids on her property and animals were frequently escaping from her property.

ASPCA officials said they found the wolf-dog hybrids living in "deplorable conditions, many kept on chains without access to proper food or water and suffering from various untreated medical conditions". Authorities said the horses appeared to be suffering from neglect and malnutrition. They said deceased animals were also found on the property.

“We’ve been concerned about these neglected animals for quite some time,” said Sheriff John Dennee with the Forest County Sheriff’s Department. “We wanted to make sure this case was handled properly, and we cannot thank the ASPCA enough for their expertise and assistance in this investigation.”

“We’re stepping in because the basic mental, social and physical needs of these animals are not being fulfilled and they are suffering from a very poor quality of life,” said Tim Rickey, vice president of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “Our immediate goal is to remove these animals over the next few days and provide much-needed medical care and treatment at our emergency shelter.”

The ASPCA said its staff will work through the weekend to capture loose wolf-dog hybrids, that may have wandered off, and transport them to an emergency shelter. They said ASPCA staff will provide daily care, behavioral evaluations and enrichment for the animals until disposition is determined by the court. The Dane County Humane Society and Wisconsin Horse Alliance assisted with the removal of the animals.