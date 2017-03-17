Eau Claire distillery sees St. Paddy's Day boost in business

Eau Claire (WQOW) - From black and yellow to everything green! While you're throwing back green beers on Friday night, some business owners are raking in greenbacks.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend more than $5 billion celebrating St. Patrick's Day, which will be a new record. And, restaurants and bars will likely see the most profit.

Matthew Rick, the owner of Infinity Beverages in Eau Claire, said they've seen an increasing number of people coming into the shop this week, picking up supplies for their saint paddy's day parties.

In fact, they released a new whiskey on Friday in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. Rick said even if you can't make it all the way to Ireland this St. Paddy's Day, you can still get a taste of the Emerald Isle here at home.

“Historically, St. Patrick's Day is kind of a way to celebrate the alcohol industry, too. So, we make whiskey like a lot of Irish whiskey distilleries. The only real difference is their's is made in Ireland, and our's is made in Wisconsin."

People who are still looking for a St. Paddy's Day party can head over to Infinity and enjoy live music until midnight.

Otherwise, there are a number of other events going on in Eau Claire on Friday night, including a "free fun run/walk" starting and ending at Lazy Monk Brewing. It goes from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is about five miles long.

Obviously, organizers want you to come dressed in green.

There's WHYS Radio's "The Shortest Sidewalk Parade" on Friday night. People will start gathering at 405 South Farwell Street at 5:30 p.m. and walk to the Acoustic Cafe. It's a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day party complete with Irish food and music, which kicks off at 6 p.m.

For a full list of St. Paddy's Day events happening in Eau Claire on Friday night, click here.