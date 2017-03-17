Extra patrols enforced St. Patrick's Day weekend in Eau Claire, officials say

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If your corned beef and cabbage is coming with a side of whiskey and beer for St. Patrick's Day, it might take more than the luck of the Irish to get home.

Saint Patrick's Day is a time to celebrate the Irish heritage in all of us, whether real or just in our hearts. "If you've had anything to drink, just don't get behind that wheel,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Lieutenant Les Mlsna.

On Friday, Mlsna said they're stepping up patrol with a full staff. "Anytime we know that there's an event that might cause people to have more to drink, we usually bolster our shifts, you know, we'll have more people out on the road,” he said.

Officials said the best prevention is to plan ahead and set up a sober ride.

"Have that person where, everybody else can drink as much as they want, drink responsibly, but then they have that ride home,” Mlsna said. “Whether it's having that designated driver, having a cab that they can pick up or using those services, so that they're not behind the wheel (or) putting themselves and other people in danger."

The Wisconsin State Patrol has an app that helps make that decision even easier. "It's a good tool if you happen to be drinking, and you want to try and gauge where you're at,” Mlsna said.

It can loosely estimate your blood alcohol level and has stability testing games. It also comes complete a list of local taxi services to bring you back to the end of your rainbow.

"At least with these apps, these types of devices, it gets them thinking about their responsibilities, gets them thinking about where am I at as far as my blood alcohol content and my ability to follow the letter of the law."

An Uber spokesperson said they don't know exactly how many drivers will be out in town this weekend, but riders should expect more people than usual seeking the service.

The Eau Claire Police Department said this weekend, they also plan on having extra patrols out all weekend, especially near downtown Eau Claire and Water Street.