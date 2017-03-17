Mowing delayed in Brunswick Township to bring back bees

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- Officials in the Town of Brunswick are doing their part to help bring back the bees.



Recently, board members voted to delay mowing the roadsides all over town. That means you could see some over-grown grass near Highways 37 and 85 this summer, as long as it doesn't hinder drivers' safety.



One member told News 18 they were approached by a local bee-keeper and asked to let the wild flowers along the side of the roads grow in hopes of maintaining natural habitats for pollinators. But they say that's not the only up-side.



"You know, help keep the habitat for the bees and flowers," Township Supervisor Dan Sommerfeld said. "Residents like looking at the flowers too and it's a benefit to the eyes as well as the bees."



Right now, the plan is to push back mowing until the end of June. Officials said when crews do start cutting grass, they'll only mow about four feet from the road instead of the usual eight feet.



They say intersections will be cleared as normal, again to keep things safe for drivers, as well as County Roads. They said county officials are responsible for mowing those and they aren't involved with Brunswick's "plan bee."