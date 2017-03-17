UW-Eau Claire Garfield Ave. project to begin next week

Eau Claire (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students might miss the start of some construction next week, but their campus is going to look a lot different after spring break.

Starting Monday, construction will start on the Garfield Avenue Project. As News 18 previously reported, the project will create overlooks, green space, an amphitheater and more for students and campus visitors to enjoy.

The Putnam Park parking lot will be replaced with an outdoor classroom. The project, which has been in the works since 2008, should be completed in fall 2018.

For those who enjoy walking near the university, the campus footbridge will close for the summer to make way for the project.