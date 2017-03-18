Wisconsin Sport Show displays newest trends for outdoor activities

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Spring will officially begin March 20, and many people are itching to get outside and enjoy some warmer temperatures.



This weekend is the 8th annual Wisconsin Sport Show in Eau Claire.



This year, there are more than 150 vendors ranging from boats to camping and everything in between. There is even a pond where you can catch and release fish.



Organizers told News 18 this year boats and hunting resorts are popular for people as they get ready to plan a summer getaway.



"It is a true one stop shop for anything you could want outdoor hunting or fishing related," said event promoter Lisa Gill. "Or, if somebody wants to see what the newest gadgets are. We have a lot of new technology, we have depth finders, we have cutlery, we have guns. We have a lot of things that are brand new to the market that people can see here first."



The show's final day is Sunday March 19. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Menards Conference Center.



