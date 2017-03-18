New book highlights the history of Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - None of us were alive 145 years ago when on March 18, 1872 Eau Claire became a city.



Thanks to photographs and archives, we're now able to see how our city evolved over the generations.



David Tank is showing off his new book, "Postcards from the Past", that's full of past and present pictures of Eau Claire. The book lets people see the city in its earliest days and compare it to what it looks like now.



Tank said he spent last summer collecting information and taking the new pictures.



"It's just my own interest," Tank said. "I really find it fascinating looking around at all the history here. What was there before? It's a fun book to look at and it is wonderful for reminiscing."



If you are interested in purchasing the book