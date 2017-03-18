Hmong march tackles hate in Stevens Point

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Dozens of people headed to downtown Stevens Point on Saturday calling on Portage County Louis Molepske to charge a Junction City man with a hate crime.

This all comes almost two weeks after 80-year-old Henry Kaminski fired shots outside his home when he became aggressive toward his Hmong neighbors.

Police said when they were apprehended Kaminski, he allegedly said racial epithets about Hmong people in Junction City.

The march on Saturday was organized by a group of high school Hmong girl students from Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.

The goal of the rally was to urge Molepske to charge Kaminski with a hate crime for his actions and bring awareness to the community about hate crimes.

"We want people to be more open about these issues in our community and not be scared to let their voices be heard," said Youth Organizer Gaoia Xiong. "We can't just shove it under the rug."

The girls were joined by more than a hundred activists and even caught the attention of Hmong leaders across the state.

"Always organizing a rally has been a dream of mine and having this much support means a lot to me and my sisters," said Ciasiab Vang, a junior at SPASH. "Fight against hate."

Newsline 9 spoke with Kaminski at his house last week requesting an interview about the racially-motivated allegations. He said there is another side of the story but declined to elaborate based on the advice of his attorney.