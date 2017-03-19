Eau Claire golfers tee it up one day before spring

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The weather the past few weeks hasn't exactly felt like it, but Monday is the first day of spring. Sunday, temperatures warmed up enough for avid golfers to swing the club for the first time this season.



Hickory Hills Golf Course opened for the season Saturday, and they said people are already coming in ready to hit the links.



Golfers told News 18 they have been itching to tee it up for months, and Sunday's sun and warmth was exactly what they needed to get back out there.



News 18 spoke to a father and son combo who have been golfing together for years. They said it is a great bonding time for them.



"It's awesome to be able to come out here for the first time this year," said Tyler Debruyckere.



"It's one of the best things a father can have is time with my children, and he really enjoys the game and I love it," said Bill Debruyckere. "We have a great time doing it. I think this is our sixth or seventh year playing golf together, so we enjoy it a lot."



Staff at the golf course said they usually open for the season in mid to late March, so this year is pretty much right on schedule.