Eau Claire birthday weekend continues with a look at the past

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Residents of Eau Claire continued to look back in time as the city celebrated its 145th birthday over the weekend.



Sunday, Volume One and The Local Store showed a movie called, "Our Town Eau Claire", a film put together by Eau Claire Community Television. It shows what the city looked like more than 50 years ago.



The movie highlights lifestyles and businesses of Eau Claire in the 1950s and 1960s. Attendees said it's unique to take a look back at what the city used to look like.



They also told News 18 they have fond memories of Eau Claire in years past, but are equally excited for the future of the city.



"With things like the farmer's market and Volume One and the resurgence of downtown, it just seems like the city is really booming and things are going the right direction," said Paul Wagner, a resident of Eau Claire. "So, we are really happy about living in Eau Claire right now, it is going the right way."



Attendees told News 18 they enjoy living in Eau Claire because of the history, and all the parks, rivers and people.

The film is available on DVD from Chippewa Valley Community Television: http://shop.cvctv.org/product-category/dvds/