Kevin Garnett Leaving Altoona Football

Altoona (WQOW) -- The Railroaders will have a new head football coach when next season kicks off.

Head Coach Kevin Garnett will be resigning from the football program. Altoona's Athletic Director confirmed that information via email this afternoon, and the Altoona Board of Education will meet tomorrow night to officially consider the resignation. We will keep you updated over the next few days as this story progresses. In the past four seasons, the railroaders went 16-22, including a pair of playoff appearances.