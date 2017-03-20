Sustainable beekeeping topic of annual meeting in La Crosse

La Crosse (WXOW) -- On Sunday afternoon, the Western District of the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association (WHPA) held its annual meeting at Myrick Park.

A statewide organization, the WHPA brings beekeepers together to protect the honey production industry in Wisconsin and support honey-based businesses as well as educate others about the importance of the honeybee.

"One out of every three bites of food you have to be thankful to the honeybee," said Tony Bowers, chair of the Western District WHPA. "We probably pollinate somewhere around 100 crops with honeybees. They're very important, and without them, we would have a very boring diet."

The focus of this year's meeting was sustainable beekeeping.

Those at the event voted in a photo contest and box decoration contest.

Todd Krueger from Sand Creek Brewing prepared a special beer for those at the meeting.