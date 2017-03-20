Fundraiser kicks off farm safety initiative in honor of fallen Portage County farmer

Rosholt (WAOW) -- One day after a Portage County family held a fundraiser in honor of their son, Mike Biadasz, who was killed in a tragic farming accident last summer, their new plan to educate people about farm safety has officially kicked off.

The family said they raised roughly $20,000 at the fundraiser, held days before Mike's 30th birthday.

"Earn money for Mike's Safety Memorial Fund and what we want to do is educate people about farm safety in general," said Mike's father Bob Biadasz. "Emotionally, it's been a roller coaster."

Up until this point, the fund has been a grassroots efforts, but thanks to the fundraiser, the family can start making some big moves.

"If we would've known what we know now, a year ago, I believe Mike would still be alive," said Mike's mother, Diane.

The family said that over the last seven months, they've been researching manure pit safety and how accidents like their son's could be prevented.

Their first major meeting for addressing the issue will be held April 7.

A community comes together at the Rosholt Fairgrounds on Saturday in support of a family that lost their only son in a tragic farm accident.

Back in August, 29-year-old Mike Biadasz was killed while working on a family beef farm's manure pit.

Toxic gases did not dissipate because of the weather conditions, which lead to the young farmer's death.

The community celebrated Mike's 30th birthday on Saturday while also raising money for charity and educating the public on farm safety.

"If I can help this from ever happening to somebody else, then that's what our mission is," said Bob Biadasz, Mike's father. "What happened to us is very detrimental."

Hundreds of people were expected to come out during the nine-hour bash.

No word yet on how much money the family is expected to raise.