Spring break open skating and hockey sessions in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department is hosting open skating and Rink Rat hockey sessions this week.

Starting Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 1:15 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. anyone interested in open skate can head to Hobbs Ice Center (915 Menomonie Street.) Rink Rat hockey begins at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for "Mites and Squirts" (ages 7-10) and again from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. for "Peewees and Bantams" (ages 11-14).

Admission is $3 per skating session or a single punch on a City Pass. Free skate rentals are included.

These skating sessions will be available through Friday, March 24.