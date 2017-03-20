Minnesota man killed in Pierce County crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Minnesota man killed in Pierce County crash

Posted:
Pierce County (WQOW) -

A Minnesota man was killed in a head-on car crash in Pierce County Sunday night.  The Pierce County Sheriff says Jacob Stanger, 21, from Cottage Grove, MN. died when his car collided with a truck driven by Charles Hill, 38, of Ellsworth.  It happened on US Highway 10 near County Road O shortly after 10:00 PM last night.

The sheriff says Hill was taken to a St. Paul hospital.  The extent of his injuries was not reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.