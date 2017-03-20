Minnesota man killed in Pierce County crash

A Minnesota man was killed in a head-on car crash in Pierce County Sunday night. The Pierce County Sheriff says Jacob Stanger, 21, from Cottage Grove, MN. died when his car collided with a truck driven by Charles Hill, 38, of Ellsworth. It happened on US Highway 10 near County Road O shortly after 10:00 PM last night.

The sheriff says Hill was taken to a St. Paul hospital. The extent of his injuries was not reported.