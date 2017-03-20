Chippewa Falls man killed, children injured in weekend crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls man killed, children injured in weekend crash

Photo provided by Clark County Sheriff's Dept.
Clark County (WQOW) -

A Chippewa Falls man died in a Sunday morning traffic accident in Clark County.  The Clark County Sheriff says Aaron Dierich, 30, struck a guardrail on Highway 29 near the Highway 73-Withee overpass just after 11:00 AM. 

Two children who were in the back seat were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Marshfield. One of the children is 5 years old, the other is 8.

The sheriff says Dierich was wearing a seat belt and the children were restrained in booster seats.

