Chippewa Falls man killed, children injured in weekend crash

A Chippewa Falls man died in a Sunday morning traffic accident in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff says Aaron Dierich, 30, struck a guardrail on Highway 29 near the Highway 73-Withee overpass just after 11:00 AM.

Two children who were in the back seat were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Marshfield. One of the children is 5 years old, the other is 8.

The sheriff says Dierich was wearing a seat belt and the children were restrained in booster seats.