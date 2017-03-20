Investigation underway after apparent suicide in Barron County jail

Barron County (WQOW) - The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the apparent suicide death of a jail inmate.

According to a press release from the department, jail staff was told about an attempted suicide by hanging by other inmates on March 18. Jail staff, along with Gold Cross Ambulance, immediately responded.

The inmate, now identified as 57-year-old Loren Bronstad of Cumberland, was flown to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. The sheriff's department learned of his death on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said their initial investigation shows that Bronstad went into the shower and hung himself with a sheet. A suicide note was left and deputies said dozens of other inmates were in the cell block at the time.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating this incident and the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been advised.