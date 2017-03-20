Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones Monday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Copy-Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones Monday

Posted: Updated:
Omaha, Neb. (AP) -

Dairy Queen is offering free ice cream cones on Monday on the first day of spring.

Anyone who wants a treat can stop by participating locations outside of shopping malls Monday for a free small vanilla soft serve cone.

Dairy Queens will also be collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on Monday.

Over the past 32 years, Dairy Queen restaurants have raised more than $120 million for the hospitals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.