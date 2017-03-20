Copy-Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones Monday

Dairy Queen is offering free ice cream cones on Monday on the first day of spring.

Anyone who wants a treat can stop by participating locations outside of shopping malls Monday for a free small vanilla soft serve cone.

Dairy Queens will also be collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on Monday.

Over the past 32 years, Dairy Queen restaurants have raised more than $120 million for the hospitals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.