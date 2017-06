Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department will no longer enforce the 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. winter parking restriction.

The department made the announcement Monday after looking at the upcoming forecast.

Authorities do want to remind residents the downtown parking restriction still stands. That restriction limits parking to 30 minutes between the areas of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the downtown area.