Boys HS Basketball: WBCA All-State

(WQOW) -- A number of area boys hockey players are selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.
Division 5 All-State
Alex Ohde (McDonell Central)
Hayden Baughman (McDonell Central)
Caiden Haake (Alma/Pepin)
Division 5 Honorable Mention
Kayne Korger (Augusta)
Division 3 All-State
Owen Hamilton (Prescott)
Xavier Cummings (Hayward)
Division 4 Honorable Mention
Seth Hause (Stanley-Boyd)
Brady Booth (Stanley-Boyd)
Erik Christopherson (Melrose-Mindoro)
Gunner Wilder (Cameron)
Darryl Williams (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)
