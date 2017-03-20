Boys HS Basketball: WBCA All-State - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Boys HS Basketball: WBCA All-State

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
McDonell Central Forward Alex Ohde (file photo) McDonell Central Forward Alex Ohde (file photo)
McDonell Central Forward Hayden Baughman (file photo) McDonell Central Forward Hayden Baughman (file photo)
Alma/Pepin Forward Caiden Haake (file photo) Alma/Pepin Forward Caiden Haake (file photo)
Prescott Center Owen Hamilton (file photo) Prescott Center Owen Hamilton (file photo)
Stanley-Boyd Guard Seth Hause Stanley-Boyd Guard Seth Hause

(WQOW) -- A number of area boys hockey players are selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.

Division 5 All-State

Alex Ohde (McDonell Central)
Hayden Baughman (McDonell Central)
Caiden Haake (Alma/Pepin)

Division 5 Honorable Mention

Kayne Korger (Augusta)

Full Division 5 Selections Here

Division 3 All-State

Owen Hamilton (Prescott)
Xavier Cummings (Hayward)

Full Division 3 Selections Here

Division 4 Honorable Mention

Seth Hause (Stanley-Boyd)
Brady Booth (Stanley-Boyd)
Erik Christopherson (Melrose-Mindoro)
Gunner Wilder (Cameron)
Darryl Williams (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)

Full Division 4 Selections Here
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.