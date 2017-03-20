Boys HS Basketball: WBCA All-State

(WQOW) -- A number of area boys hockey players are selected to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.

Division 5 All-State

Alex Ohde (McDonell Central)

Hayden Baughman (McDonell Central)

Caiden Haake (Alma/Pepin)

Division 5 Honorable Mention

Kayne Korger (Augusta)

Full Division 5 Selections Here

Division 3 All-State

Owen Hamilton (Prescott)

Xavier Cummings (Hayward)

Full Division 3 Selections Here

Division 4 Honorable Mention

Seth Hause (Stanley-Boyd)

Brady Booth (Stanley-Boyd)

Erik Christopherson (Melrose-Mindoro)

Gunner Wilder (Cameron)

Darryl Williams (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)

Full Division 4 Selections Here

