Chippewa Falls Police Department goes green with new vehicle

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - It weighs 1,200 pounds, yet makes no noise, and it's the newest tool for the Chippewa Falls Police Department,



Monday, the department unveiled its first ever electric car, which will be used for parking enforcement.



It replaces the department's former vehicle, which would have cost more than $30,000 to get a replica. The new unit cost $16,000 fully equipped. They said it will also save taxpayers dollars in daily expenses.



The car can travel more than 100 miles before the battery dies, which is more than enough before they plug it in each night, according to Lieutenant of Field Operations, David BeBeau.



"In terms of going green, it is going to save us about 80 percent in fuel costs compared to the old scooter, so this thing runs about 3 cents per mile," BeBeau said.



The unit comes with a heated interior, so the city will will be able to use it year round.