New legislation could cost big-box stores more in taxes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Some of the biggest businesses in our area could be paying more in taxes under a new Wisconsin proposal.



The Republican proposal would close tax loopholes, and increase how much big-box stores would have to pay in property taxes.



The argument is whether the stores that are open, and thriving, should be taxed the same, or more, than a vacant building since a property tax is aimed at the brick and mortar, and not the success of the business.



Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said it is an issue they don't want to have a negative impact on small businesses in our area.



"There is a balance here too," said Representative Dana Wachs. "We want to make darn sure that we are not driving retailers out of our communities. We just recently lost Marshall Fields (a company associated with Macy's). There has to be a fair and equitable way to address these issues."



Republican Representative Rob Summerfield told News 18 he hopes legislators on both sides are able to come up with a sensible solution.