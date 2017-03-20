Wisconsin property dispute is presented in front of United States Supreme Court

St. Croix County (WQOW) - What started as a small property dispute has made its way to the United States Supreme Court. It impacts a woman from Eau Claire, and it could impact you too.



An Eau Claire woman's family purchased a cabin and adjoining vacant lot in St. Croix County in 1960.



Since then, the family decided to sell the vacant property, but the county blocked that sale, because of a rule that sets minimum lot sizes for that neighborhood on the St. Croix River.



Donna Murr, and her family, feels their property rights are being violated, and say it's surreal their case is in front of the United States Supreme Court.



"There certainly could be a lot more property owners, especially in a state like Wisconsin, where there are a lot of lakes, and there are a lot of rivers," Murr said. "A lot of people buy second homes that might find out they are in the same circumstances we are in, and don't even realize it."



The United States Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case this summer. To see a full transcript of today's hearing, click here.