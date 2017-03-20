Gordy's sells real estate in Stanley

Stanley (WQOW) - A real estate listing in Stanley may have Gordy's Market fans worried about their store.

The new Gordy's location opened in 2016 and is listed for sale at $4.5 million by Brisky Commercial online. The Schafer family owns the Gordy's chain and said the store will stay and continue operations as normal. The family said it are simply selling the real estate, and Gordy's does not often own the properties where their grocery stores operate.